Ban on new construction around Hunza lakes proposed

HUNZA: The Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Department has called for a five-year ban on the construction of hotels, motels, and commercial residences around Hunza’s three iconic lakes – Attabad, Doiker, and Borit. This recommendation comes in response to rising concerns about environmental pollution in the area.

The department’s recent report highlighted that unregulated and haphazard hotel construction, along with inadequate sewage systems and the heavy use of diesel generators, are significantly contributing to both air and water pollution. These factors are damaging the local ecosystem, posing risks to public health, and negatively affecting tourism in the region.