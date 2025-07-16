NATIONAL

Ban on new construction around Hunza lakes proposed

By News Desk

HUNZA: The Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Department has called for a five-year ban on the construction of hotels, motels, and commercial residences around Hunza’s three iconic lakes – Attabad, Doiker, and Borit. This recommendation comes in response to rising concerns about environmental pollution in the area.

The department’s recent report highlighted that unregulated and haphazard hotel construction, along with inadequate sewage systems and the heavy use of diesel generators, are significantly contributing to both air and water pollution. These factors are damaging the local ecosystem, posing risks to public health, and negatively affecting tourism in the region.

Previous article
Govt-registered groups to manage Zaireen’s travel from 2026
Next article
UK introduces e-visa for Pakistani students and workers
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt-registered groups to manage Zaireen’s travel from 2026

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that, starting January 1, 2026, only officially registered group organizers will be permitted to manage the travel of...

Supreme Court emphasizes dignity in taxpayer recovery process

State-funded legal aid initiative for the underprivileged launched

Sanaullah questions PTI’s motive behind protest calls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.