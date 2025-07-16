Arshad Nadeem exposes unfulfilled promises of land prizes after Olympic victory

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist in javelin throw, Arshad Nadeem, has revealed that while he was awarded several cash prizes following his record-breaking victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the promised land plots have yet to materialize.

Nadeem, who captured the nation’s heart with his Olympic record throw of 92.97 meters, making history as Pakistan’s first track and field gold medalist in decades, received accolades from the government, provincial authorities, and private institutions. However, during a recent interview, he clarified that while he had received all announced cash rewards, the land plots promised to him as part of the prizes have not been provided.

“Out of all the prize announcements made for me, all the plot announcements were fake, which I did not receive. Apart from that, I have received all the cash prizes that were announced,” Nadeem said.

Despite this disappointment, the 28-year-old athlete emphasized that his primary focus remains on his athletic career. He also mentioned his dedication to training aspiring athletes alongside his coach, Salman Butt, further underlining his commitment to the sport and the development of future talent.

Nadeem’s revelation highlights the gap between promises and fulfillment in the aftermath of his historic achievement. Despite the setback, his dedication to athletics remains unwavering.