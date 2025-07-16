Actress Humaira Asghar’s death investigated from four different angles

Police have launched a thorough investigation into the death of model and actress Humaira Asghar, whose decomposed body was discovered in an apartment in Defence Phase VI, Ittehad Commercial. DIG South, Asad Raza, confirmed that the investigation is being pursued from four possible angles: murder, suicide, accident, or natural death.

While initial reports suggest the cause of death may be natural, the exact reason will only be determined after the medical report. Officials mentioned that no significant evidence has been found on the deceased’s phones, laptop, or personal diary. Furthermore, a fitness instructor has been contacted to confirm if Humaira had been using any fitness-related medication.

In addition to the investigation, police found that the locks on the apartment door were functional from both inside and outside, but the door was not locked from the inside, and there was no indication that it had been bolted from the outside. It was also revealed that a few months ago, the building’s watchman had reported a foul smell coming from the upper floors, but it was dismissed by the residents, causing Humaira’s death to go unnoticed for a longer period.