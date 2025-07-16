Actress Humaira Asghar tried contacting 14 people before her death, investigation reveals

KARACHI: As police investigate the unexplained death of Pakistani actress and social media influencer Humaira Asghar Ali, new details have emerged about her final attempts to reach out for help before her disappearance. The 32-year-old actress, who had become increasingly reclusive in the months leading up to her death, tried contacting 14 people on October 7, 2024, including a well-known television director based in Islamabad. However, none of her calls or messages received a response. This marks the last known activity on her phone, as her digital footprints disappeared completely after that day.

Humaira’s decomposed body was discovered nearly nine months later, on July 8, 2025, inside her apartment in DHA Phase VI, Karachi. The discovery came during the execution of an eviction notice for unpaid rent. Police, who accompanied the bailiff, found her body in an advanced state of decomposition, leading authorities to believe she had been dead since October 2024.

Three mobile phones, a tablet, a handwritten diary, and other important documents were recovered from the apartment. Investigators found that all devices had gone silent after October 2024. Two of the phones had inactive SIM cards, and no incoming or outgoing communications were recorded after that month. Food items in the refrigerator had expired in September, and power to the apartment had been cut off due to unpaid bills, according to police officials.

Among the last messages on Humaira’s phone was an unread WhatsApp message sent by stylist Danish Maqsood on October 20, 2024. The last “last seen” status on her WhatsApp account was on October 7, 2024. Investigators are currently focusing on her phone activity as a primary lead in understanding what happened during her final days. They have already made contact with some of the individuals she attempted to reach, and formal statements are expected soon.

The initial post-mortem examination failed to determine the cause of death due to the decomposition of the body. Dr. Summaiya Syed, the police surgeon, confirmed that DNA and chemical samples were collected, and the results of the toxicology and forensic tests will be crucial in uncovering the truth. Although no external injuries were found, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. The neighboring flat was unoccupied, which could explain why no one reported any unusual odors or activity for months.

Humaira, who had built a significant following as both an actress and a social media influencer, lived alone in her apartment for seven years. She had grown increasingly isolated from both her professional circle and the public eye. Her death, initially unnoticed by her family and colleagues, was further compounded by the family’s refusal to claim her body. Eventually, her brother-in-law traveled from Lahore to take custody of her remains.

As investigators continue to delve deeper into her financial records, personal relationships, and digital history, authorities are working to determine whether her death was accidental, self-inflicted, or the result of foul play. Forensic experts are still combing through the evidence as the mystery surrounding Humaira’s death grows.