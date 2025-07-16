189 Punjab cities will be beautified, developed on the model of Lahore: CM Maryam

Punjab CM reviews progress on Lahore Development Program (LDP) and Punjab Development Program

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a special meeting in which progress being made with regard to the Lahore Development Program (LDP) and Punjab Development Program (PDP) was reviewed.

During the meeting, the Lahore Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed briefing on the progress of the Lahore Development Program. It was apprised in the meeting that out of 5,643 projects of Phase-I of the Lahore Development Program, 2,593 projects have been completed. Out of 3,705 projects of the Lahore Municipal Corporation, 2,274 projects have been completed. Out of 252 projects of WASA Lahore, 170 projects have also been completed. The meeting reviewed the progress of 1573 projects related to WASA projects.

The Chief Minister directed to beautify newly constructed roads and streets, setting November 2025 as deadline for the completion of the Phase-I of Lahore Development Plan. “The participants were informed that 146 development projects of Allama Iqbal Town, Wagah and Aziz Bhatti Town have been included in Phase-II of Lahore Development Program while a report on the construction, repair and rehabilitation projects of 189 cities under the Punjab Development Program was also submitted to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

It was decided to give foremost priority to the most deteriorated streets and areas in the Punjab Development Program under Phase-I. On this occasion, it was also decided to launch development projects on a priority basis in 66 cities. Water tanks, drain disposal stations and trunk sewerage will be built in 66 cities of Punjab. The Chief Minister affirmed, “No city in Punjab will be deprived of the benefits of ongoing development programs. 189 cities will be beautified and developed on the model of Lahore across Punjab.”

CM Strongly Condemns Firing on Passenger Bus in Kalat

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned a firing incident on a passenger bus in Kalat. She has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of three passengers due to firing. She has expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.