NATIONAL

13 injured as speeding bus overturns on Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway

By News Desk

A speeding passenger coach lost control and overturned on Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway, resulting in 13 passengers being injured, including two women. The incident occurred near Iqra University as the Bilal Coach minibus was traveling from Qayyumabad toward the Baloch Colony Bridge. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

The victims, including individuals aged between 27 and 63, were rushed to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. The injured passengers have been identified as Muhammad Safdar, Safdar, Latif, Abdul Qayyum, Najam, Kamran, Yaqoob, Ghulam, Bilal, Ganga, Sobia, Rajan, and Sifat. Several of the injured later sought private medical treatment.

Traffic police attributed the accident to a broken tie rod on the coach, with the driver believed to be responsible for the incident due to fleeing the scene. However, a passenger who was aboard the coach during the crash stated that the accident was caused by reckless driving. The witness claimed the driver was attempting to overtake other vehicles in a dangerous manner, as it was his scheduled token time. He added that such reckless driving had become common on this route, with coaches frequently engaging in unsafe driving practices, even running over motorcyclists.

Despite numerous traffic police officers stationed at Qayyumabad Chowrangi, the witness complained that no action had been taken against the poorly maintained, smoke-emitting passenger buses operating on the road.

News Desk
News Desk

