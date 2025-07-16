NATIONAL

10 SBCA officials jailed in Lyari building collapse case

By News Desk

In a significant development, Judicial Magistrate South Kulsoom Sehato has ordered the remand of 10 accused, including senior officers from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), to jail in connection with the collapse of a building in Lyari. The suspects, including prominent SBCA officials such as Syed Irfan Haider Naqvi, Ashfaq Hussain, and others, were presented before the magistrate after completing their physical remand.

The investigating officer (IO) had requested further custody, citing the need to recover official records related to the collapsed building. However, the court rejected this plea, stating that the investigation could proceed without extending the physical remand of the accused. The defence lawyers argued that no prior complaints had been made regarding the building’s dangerous condition, and further pointed out that the responsibility to provide records rested with the section officer, who had become the complainant in this case.

In a related development, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani assured that the government would provide all necessary support to the victims of the Lyari tragedy. He emphasized that a dedicated committee would finalize plans for the long-term rehabilitation of the affected families. Immediate financial assistance of Rs1 million has been allocated for each family that lost a member in the collapse, and three months’ rent will be provided to the displaced families as interim relief. The government has also promised strict action against those found responsible for the tragic incident.

