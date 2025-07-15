Yango Pakistan expands its portfolio with solutions for businesses Yango Tech and partners with DealCart

KARACHI: Yango Pakistan is already helping thousands of people move through cities every day and now expanding its service offering in the country by introducing new AI-powered technology for businesses.

As part of this evolution, Yango Tech is now fully available in Pakistan, offering businesses smarter ways to grow, operate, and connect with their customers.

Yango Tech offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered B2B solutions for industries like mobility, logistics, retail, and customer operations. By consolidating technologies into one platform, it helps businesses streamline operations, cut costs, and enhance user experiences. Its offerings include AI-driven solutions for retailers, autonomous delivery robots, warehouse automation, cloud computing, and retail media advertising — along with additional products like route planning and data management — all aimed at supporting digital transformation across Pakistani businesses.

Yango Tech announces its entry into Pakistan through a strategic partnership with DealCart, one of the country’s fastest-growing grocery delivery platforms. Through this integration, DealCart’s products are now accessible within the Yango Shops section in the super-app, allowing customers in Karachi to seamlessly order groceries and essential products with in-slot delivery.

“Yango Tech expansion into the Pakistani market through this partnership with DealCart marks an exciting step in our journey to support local innovation through global technology,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan. “We are proud to bring advanced AI-driven solutions to a platform that is already redefining digital commerce in Pakistan. By embedding DealCart within Yango Shops, we are enhancing convenience for users and empowering retailers to scale faster, smarter, and more efficiently in a rapidly evolving market.”

DealCart is transforming value retail in Pakistan through its mission of affordability, accessibility, and digital inclusion. Serving thousands of households in Karachi, the platform offers groceries, fashion, beauty, and home essentials — all with free delivery and competitive prices.

“Partnering with Yango Tech is a major milestone in DealCart’s evolution into a multi-service super-app,” said Ammar Naveed, Co-Founder and CEO of DealCart. “This collaboration enhances our digital backbone, expands our customer reach, and accelerates our ability to deliver faster, smarter, and more reliable service. As we continue building Pakistan’s most accessible and value-driven commerce platform, we’re thrilled to work with Yango in shaping the next phase of growth and innovation.

With this integration, DealCart aims to offer its services to a broader audience – helping more households save on groceries while strategically leveraging the partnership to scale our reach and impact.

By launching a B2B ecosystem of AI solutions for businesses, Yango Tech continues to grow its diverse service portfolio across Asia. The B2B ecosystem is focused on fostering strong partnerships with Pakistani businesses delivering cutting-edge technological solutions and enabling digital transformation for emerging markets.