UK unveils e-visa for Pakistani workers, students

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom launched e-visas for Pakistani students and workers on Tuesday as part of its enhanced border and immigration system.

This development comes shortly after the two countries signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement and agreed to establish the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council to boost economic cooperation.

In a statement, the British High Commission (BHC) in Islamabad confirmed that the UK government is replacing physical immigration documents for most student and worker visas with a digital proof of immigration status—an e-visa.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott explained that the facility applies to “most students and workers applying for more than six months.”

An e-visa serves as an online record of a person’s immigration permission in the UK and will make the visa process more secure and efficient, with millions already using the system on select immigration routes. The new system will initially apply to students and workers intending to stay in the UK for more than six months.

Eligibility Criteria for the e-visa:

Students, including short-term study for 11 months

Global Business Mobility routes (specifically, Senior or Specialist Worker, Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier, Secondment Worker)

Global Talent

International Sportsperson

Skilled Worker (including health and care)

Temporary Work routes (specifically, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, Government Authorised Exchange, International Agreement, and Religious work routes)

Youth Mobility Scheme

Applicants applying as dependents or for visas other than study or work, e.g., general visitor visa, will still need a physical visa.

The UK government plans to expand the e-visa scheme to include all visa applications. As part of its 2024 transition to a fully digital immigration system, the UK is replacing physical documents with an online system to simplify the process for applicants.

For those with existing in-date physical visas, no action is required. The switch to e-visa will have no impact on current immigration status. Visa holders can link their passports to their UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) account to facilitate smoother international travel.