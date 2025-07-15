Sofia Vergara’s Sister Sandra Makes a Big Move with Netflix’s Latest Original Show

Sofia Vergara’s sister, Sandra Vergara, has officially joined the cast of Netflix’s hit series Selling Sunset for its upcoming season. Sandra, who has built a successful career of her own, is ready to bring her energy and charisma to the show.

In an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM, Sandra shared why Selling Sunset felt like the perfect fit for her. “The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game,” she explained. She also teased fans with what they can expect from the new season: “Season 9 definitely brings some unexpected twists. There are some jaw-dropping moments you won’t see coming.”

Sandra’s announcement on social media was met with excitement as she wrote, “Well… this was fun. Beyond grateful and honored to be part of this wild, wonderful experience! MORE to come.. Stay tuned for the Magic.”

A Career Beyond the Spotlight of Her Famous Relative

Though Sandra shares a striking resemblance to her famous sister Sofia Vergara, she has carved out her own niche in the entertainment industry. Sandra, who was legally adopted by Sofia’s aunt and uncle when she was young, has always had a close bond with Sofia. They grew up together in Barranquilla, Colombia, and later in Miami, making their relationship especially strong.

Sandra has made her name in acting and modeling, with notable roles in television shows like CSI: Miami and The Bold and the Beautiful. She also appeared in the 2011 horror-comedy film Fright Night. Alongside acting, Sandra has ventured into the fashion industry, capitalizing on her striking looks and social media presence to engage with fans and share behind-the-scenes glimpses of her career and family life.

Despite the overwhelming similarity in appearance to Sofia, Sandra is proud to have built a career on her own, free from the shadow of her famous relative.

Sofia Vergara’s Birthday and Family Moments

Sofia recently celebrated her 53rd birthday in Sardinia with a red-hot bikini snapshot that caused a stir online. Her social media post, featuring her in a white two-piece, garnered a flood of birthday wishes from her friends, including Heidi Klum and Sarah Hyland. Sofia spent the occasion with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and a group of friends, along with her rumored new love interest, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Sofia Vergara’s Past Relationships

Sofia’s romantic history has been widely discussed, including her first marriage at 18 to Joe Gonzalez in 1991. They had a son, Manolo, before separating in 1993. Afterward, Sofia dated American businessman Nick Loeb for several years and became engaged in 2012. However, it was her relationship with actor Joe Manganiello that made headlines when they married in 2015. They divorced in 2023 after a memorable and widely celebrated wedding that included many Modern Family co-stars.