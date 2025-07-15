Rs750 Prize Bond Latest Result for July 2025 Announced – Check Winning Numbers Here

The much-anticipated results for the Rs750 prize bond draw held in July 2025 have been announced by the National Savings Centre in Rawalpindi. The draw took place on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10:00am, with prize bond number 953346 winning the coveted first prize of Rs1.5 million.

Three additional winners claimed the second prize of Rs500,000 each. The winning bond numbers for this category are 294897, 651248, and 965105.

The third prize winners will be listed later by the Directorate of National Savings, with the full list of winners to be made available on their official website.

Tax Changes on Prize Money

In addition to the results, there have been updates on tax rates related to prize bond winnings. According to a new notification from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the withholding tax rate for filers is now set at 15% on any prize bond earnings. Non-filers, however, will face a higher tax deduction of 30% on their winnings.

This change is part of broader fiscal reforms to increase tax compliance and formalize the economy. Experts believe these changes may encourage more citizens to register with the tax system, especially given the significant tax burden on non-filers.

Why Prize Bonds Remain Popular

Prize bonds continue to be one of Pakistan’s most popular investment choices. They offer a secure, government-backed way for citizens to save and grow their money. With various denominations available, ranging from Rs100 to Rs40,000, they cater to people with different financial capacities.

Managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) since the 1960s, the scheme allows Pakistanis to safeguard their savings from inflation and currency devaluation, with the added incentive of winning substantial cash prizes.

The upcoming Rs750 prize bond draws are scheduled as follows:

October 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Muzaffarabad

Other key draws for Rs1,500, Rs200, and Rs100 bonds are also listed for the rest of the year. Prize bonds are highly accessible, as they are bearer instruments, meaning they can be easily transferred without registration.

Despite their popularity, the government is introducing new measures to ensure transparency and curb misuse within the prize bond system, reinforcing the government’s commitment to greater oversight and accountability.