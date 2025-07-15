World

President Xi Jinping highlights turnaround in China, Australia ties in recent years

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday highlighted a turnaround in China-Australia ties in recent years during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing.

With the joint efforts of both sides, China-Australia relations have emerged from their low point and achieved a turnaround in recent years, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries, Xi noted.

The most important insight this gives us is that treating each other as equals, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and engaging in mutually beneficial cooperation serve the fundamental interests of both China and Australia and the two peoples, he added.

Noting that the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership has entered its second decade, Xi said China stands ready to work with Australia to further advance their relations for sound development to bring greater benefits to the two peoples.

Previous article
SCO FM’s Council all set to make political preparation for Tianjin summit
Next article
Yango Pakistan expands its portfolio with solutions for businesses Yango Tech and partners with DealCart
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara’s Sister Sandra Makes a Big Move with Netflix’s Latest...

Sofia Vergara’s sister, Sandra Vergara, has officially joined the cast of Netflix’s hit series Selling Sunset for its upcoming season. Sandra, who has built...

The Future of Nonprofit Innovation: A Perspective by Anosh Ahmed

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – July 15th, 2025

Epaper_25-7-15 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.