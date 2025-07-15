President Xi Jinping highlights turnaround in China, Australia ties in recent years

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday highlighted a turnaround in China-Australia ties in recent years during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing.

With the joint efforts of both sides, China-Australia relations have emerged from their low point and achieved a turnaround in recent years, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries, Xi noted.

The most important insight this gives us is that treating each other as equals, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and engaging in mutually beneficial cooperation serve the fundamental interests of both China and Australia and the two peoples, he added.

Noting that the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership has entered its second decade, Xi said China stands ready to work with Australia to further advance their relations for sound development to bring greater benefits to the two peoples.