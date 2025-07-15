NATIONAL

PM reaffirms commitment as Indonesian defence czar desires to boost defence ties

By Staff Report
  • Lt. Gen. (retd) Sjamsoeddin, Premier Shehbaz underscore importance of enhancing ‘multifaceted’ bilateral cooperation
  • PM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues, including economic, strategic and trade sectors
  • Underscores exploring and expanding collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects
  • Says two countries enjoying a ‘longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious, and historical bonds

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia’s Defense Minister Lt. Gen. (retired) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Tuesday expressed his country’s desire to boost defense ties and explore possible collaboration, especially in defense production.

The Indonesian minister expressed his country’s desire during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, wherein both sides underscored the importance of enhancing “multifaceted bilateral cooperation,” according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. (retd) Sjamsoeddin conveyed the best wishes of President Prabowo Subianto for the prime minister and people of Pakistan, the press release added.

Pakistan and Indonesia maintain strong bilateral relations rooted in shared religion and culture, with both countries cooperating in trade, education, and health.

The Indonesian minister reiterated his country’s desire to “further strengthen defence ties with Pakistan and to explore possible areas for cooperation, especially in defense production,” state-run broadcaster PTV News reported.

Talking to the distinguished guest, PM Shehbaz “reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore and expand collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects,” the statement said.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues, including economic, strategic, and trade sectors, along with defense and defense production.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a “longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious, and historical bonds, supporting each other at international forums.”

Both sides stressed the importance of “enhancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation”, according to the PID.

“The meeting underscored the deep-rooted historical, brotherly, and friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia,” the statement noted.

Recalling his meeting last year with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the Developing-8 Summit in Cairo, PM Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes for the Indonesian president.

The prime minister also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement and agreed to “accelerate the implementation of key areas of mutual interest”, the PID added.

In June, the two countries decided to increase cooperation in areas such as vaccine production in Pakistan, the establishment of medical institutions in Indonesia, pharmaceutical development, and human resource exchange.

Last year, Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires Rahmat Hindiarta hosted an exclusive dinner for Pakistani business leaders and their spouses at the Indonesian Embassy to enhance bilateral finance and trade relations.

Previous article
Five, including four of same family, killed in Karachi road crashes
Next article
Field Marshal, Indonesian delegation discuss defence collaboration, security dynamics
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

India orders airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing jets

NEW DELHI: India has ordered its airlines to examine fuel switches on several Boeing models after they came under scrutiny following last month´s crash...

ECP urges Assembly session for oath-taking on reserved seats ahead of KP senate polls

Putin, unfazed by Trump, will fight on and could take more of Ukraine

Trump cleared by court to implement education cuts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.