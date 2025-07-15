PM reaffirms commitment as Indonesian defence czar desires to boost defence ties

Lt. Gen. (retd) Sjamsoeddin, Premier Shehbaz underscore importance of enhancing ‘multifaceted’ bilateral cooperation

PM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues, including economic, strategic and trade sectors

Underscores exploring and expanding collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects

Says two countries enjoying a ‘longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious, and historical bonds

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia’s Defense Minister Lt. Gen. (retired) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Tuesday expressed his country’s desire to boost defense ties and explore possible collaboration, especially in defense production.

The Indonesian minister expressed his country’s desire during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, wherein both sides underscored the importance of enhancing “multifaceted bilateral cooperation,” according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. (retd) Sjamsoeddin conveyed the best wishes of President Prabowo Subianto for the prime minister and people of Pakistan, the press release added.

Indonesian Minister of Defence Lt. Gen. (R) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. pic.twitter.com/2dyuPPjeI0 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 15, 2025

Pakistan and Indonesia maintain strong bilateral relations rooted in shared religion and culture, with both countries cooperating in trade, education, and health.

The Indonesian minister reiterated his country’s desire to “further strengthen defence ties with Pakistan and to explore possible areas for cooperation, especially in defense production,” state-run broadcaster PTV News reported.

Talking to the distinguished guest, PM Shehbaz “reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore and expand collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects,” the statement said.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues, including economic, strategic, and trade sectors, along with defense and defense production.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a “longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious, and historical bonds, supporting each other at international forums.”

Both sides stressed the importance of “enhancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation”, according to the PID.

“The meeting underscored the deep-rooted historical, brotherly, and friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia,” the statement noted.

Recalling his meeting last year with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the Developing-8 Summit in Cairo, PM Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes for the Indonesian president.

The prime minister also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement and agreed to “accelerate the implementation of key areas of mutual interest”, the PID added.

In June, the two countries decided to increase cooperation in areas such as vaccine production in Pakistan, the establishment of medical institutions in Indonesia, pharmaceutical development, and human resource exchange.

Last year, Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires Rahmat Hindiarta hosted an exclusive dinner for Pakistani business leaders and their spouses at the Indonesian Embassy to enhance bilateral finance and trade relations.