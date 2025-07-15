Parliamentarians’ unity at Lahore meeting positive step for PTI, encouraging for Punjab: Aleema

PTI founder’s sister says Punjab had witnessed significant injustices over the past two years and this meeting should be appreciated in this context

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleema Khan on Monday welcomed the gathering of PTI parliamentarians in Lahore and called it a positive step for the party, saying the Lahore meeting was encouraging for Punjab and reflected unity among party lawmakers.

“It is a good sign that all PTI parliamentarians came together in Lahore, as we had always talked about that MNAs and MPAs from Punjab would demonstrate unity, and this meeting confirms that,” Aleema Khan stated while speaking to the media at the Gorakhpur checkpost ahead of a meeting with his brother, PTI founder Imran Khan Adiala.

She stated that Punjab had witnessed significant injustices over the past two years and that such gatherings were necessary to address those issues.

She praised the Lahore event, saying that all PTI members supported the initiative. “The meeting should be appreciated. We all welcome it,” she added.

Responding to questions about the absence of certain Punjab-based leadership from the event, Khan said they were not informed of any such exclusion. “We were told that this was a meeting of parliamentarians. We are not aware of why Punjab’s leadership was not invited,” she said.

Expressing optimism, she concluded, “God willing, everything will be fine.”

On the other hand, a new internal dispute has emerged within the PTI after the party’s Punjab Chief Organiser, Aliya Hamza, publicly questioned the rationale and strategy behind PTI’s recently launched 90-day protest movement.

The party had earlier announced a “do-or-die” campaign intended to challenge the government and shape PTI’s political direction.

However, tensions surfaced when Hamza was excluded from a key strategy meeting held in Lahore, raising eyebrows within party ranks.

When asked about her absence, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja stated that Hamza had been “too busy over the past two days” to attend the gathering.

In response, Hamza took to the social media platform X, posting a sarcastic remark: “Such busyness that perhaps even I wasn’t aware of!”

She went on to question the movement’s planning and objectives, asking where the strategy for Imran Khan’s release had been outlined and how the campaign would be executed. She also challenged the origin of the 90-day timeline, comparing it to the previously mentioned August 5 deadline.