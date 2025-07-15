NATIONAL

Pakistan, China ink landmark deal to enhance media collaboration in broadcasting

By News Desk

XI’AN: Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed a landmark agreement to enhance bilateral cooperation in the broadcasting and audio-visual sectors.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Ambreen Jan, Federal Secretary of the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, and Dong Xin, Vice Minister and member of the Party Group of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China, during the 2nd Television Festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries in Xi’an, China.

This agreement reflects the shared commitment of both nations to foster closer media collaboration and exchange expertise in the rapidly evolving broadcasting landscape.

It aims to facilitate exchanges between Pakistani and Chinese media organizations, enabling joint projects, content sharing, capacity building, and the promotion of mutual understanding between the two countries.

The agreement is poised to strengthen media ties and open new avenues for collaboration, offering opportunities for both countries to enhance their media sectors while promoting cultural exchange and deeper bilateral relations.

News Desk
