Omar Ayub’s bail rejected in 14 protest cases

RAWALPINDI: A Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan in 14 protest-related cases and ordered his arrest.

The cases stem from violent protests in Rawalpindi and Attock on November 24 and 26, 2024, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protests led to significant unrest, with PTI leaders and workers facing multiple charges.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued the order after Ayub and his lawyer repeatedly failed to appear at court hearings. The court noted that the continuous absence of the accused and his defense team had delayed the judicial process, prompting the decision to issue arrest orders.

Omar Ayub, who is currently the Secretary General and parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was ordered to be produced before the court at the next hearing.

The protests in Rawalpindi and Attock, triggered by Imran Khan’s arrest, resulted in violent clashes, leading to the registration of multiple FIRs against PTI leaders and workers. Omar Ayub’s involvement in the unrest has been cited in the charges, and he is accused of inciting violence during these events.

Before this decision, on March 19, 2025, the ATC had rejected Ayub’s interim bail in a separate protest-related case. Despite efforts to defend his actions, the court had issued an arrest order due to his and his lawyer’s repeated absences in court.

Ayub’s legal team has yet to respond to the recent ruling, but the case marks a significant escalation in the ongoing legal battles faced by PTI leaders over protest-related matters.

The political turmoil following Imran Khan’s arrest continues to shape legal proceedings for several PTI figures, with Ayub’s case being one of the most prominent among them. The situation reflects the broader tensions between PTI leadership and the government, with the legal system becoming a focal point of the ongoing political crisis.