Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across Punjab as 8 more killed, 38 injured

By News Desk
Residents wade through flood waters near their homes following heavy monsoon rains in Kandiaro area, some 100 km from Sukkur, Sindh province, on September 2, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MULTAN: Torrential monsoon rains have caused widespread devastation across Punjab, resulting in eight fatalities and 38 injuries due to weather-related incidents over the past 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rainfall across the province until Thursday, with concerns of landslides in hilly areas and urban flooding in low-lying regions.

In Rawalpindi, a passenger bus overturned near Chakri Interchange due to slippery conditions, killing four passengers and injuring 22. In Okara, lightning strikes claimed two lives.

Meanwhile, in Minchinabad, the roof of a madrassa collapsed, killing two students and injuring 12 others. In Depalpur, a hut collapsed, injuring four people.

Heavy rains battered Lahore, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, and Gujranwala, causing a significant drop in temperatures and flooding in several areas. Kasur, Pattoki, and Gujranwala saw entire neighborhoods submerged.

In Nankana Sahib, Allahabad, Shahkot, and Chunian, persistent rain led to power outages as several feeders tripped.

Flooding also affected rivers and seasonal streams, with the Indus River’s water level rising near Taunsa. At Guddu Barrage, the water flow increased by 20,211 cusecs in 24 hours, flooding nearby villages. The Suleiman mountain range received heavy rainfall, swelling seasonal hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan, severing access to Sakhi Sarwar and surrounding tribal regions.

Gandapur claims record revenue haul, challenges rivals to match KP’s success
UK unveils e-visa for Pakistani workers, students
News Desk
News Desk

