Iranian president hails Pakistan’s strong support on Israel conflict

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday expressed his country’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s consistent support during the conflict against Israel.

During a meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of bilateral ties and stated that Iran would never forget Pakistan’s assistance during the war.

The Iranian president highlighted the Zionist regime’s attempts to create divisions among Muslim nations, stressing the need for unity and harmony within the Islamic world. He expressed satisfaction with the current state of Iran-Pakistan relations and underscored the potential for further cooperation between the two countries.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated President Pezeshkian on Iran’s victory in the conflict and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression.

Naqvi reminded that Pakistan’s Parliament had been the first to pass a resolution condemning the war imposed on Iran, reaffirming its support for Iran’s right to self-defense.