Govt plans expansion of Hajj quota

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is preparing a new Hajj policy that aims to increase Pakistan’s pilgrimage quota to 255,000 for the next year, up from 189,000 this year. The Ministry of Religious Affairs is finalizing the policy, which is set to be presented to the cabinet shortly for approval.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf shared details of this plan during a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs. The committee was informed that the expanded quota would be part of the government’s push to enhance the overall Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims. The new policy is being crafted in consultation with various stakeholders and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s guidelines. Yousaf also mentioned that Pakistan had submitted a request to the Saudi authorities for the increased quota.

In addition to the quota expansion, the government is looking into the possibility of resuming sea travel for Hajj pilgrims and extending the “Road to Makkah” immigration facility to more Pakistani airports. These measures are aimed at improving accessibility and streamlining the pilgrimage process.

The finance minister also highlighted the success of this year’s Hajj operations, which earned Pakistan an “Excellence Award” from the Saudi government for outstanding management. Yousaf praised the efforts of the Hajj team for ensuring smooth operations, particularly the provision of air-conditioned facilities for Pakistani pilgrims at key ritual sites such as Arafat.

Regarding the registration process for Hajj 2025, it was reported that more than 455,000 people have already signed up. The committee also discussed measures to reduce the cost of Hajj by offering installment payment options, limiting luxury accommodations, and addressing logistical concerns.

A key topic of discussion during the session was the Saudi government’s recent policy allowing women to perform Hajj without a mahram (male guardian). While the minister confirmed that no Pakistani pilgrims had been assigned to Indian companies for the Hajj, the committee raised religious concerns regarding the new policy. As a result, the committee decided to seek the opinion of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to determine the permissibility of women traveling without a mahram under Islamic law.

The new Hajj policy is expected to address these concerns and offer more opportunities for Pakistani citizens to perform the pilgrimage in line with the Saudi government’s evolving regulations.