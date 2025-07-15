Gandapur claims record revenue haul, challenges rivals to match KP’s success

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday made bold claims about his government’s revenue performance, asserting that no federal or provincial administration in Pakistan’s history has collected as much revenue in such a short period.

In an exclusive interview with a private TV channel, Gandapur revealed that his government had raised Rs2.5 billion and declared it was only the beginning.

“I challenge anyone to show me a government that has collected more revenue than mine,” said Gandapur, emphasizing that he was not only comparing his achievements with current administrations but also surpassing the performance of the last four terms of past governments. “In one term, I have to outperform four,” he confidently remarked.

Gandapur also took a jab at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, mocking his electoral defeat. “He lost from his own constituency and still calls himself a leader. His election guarantees were forfeited,” Gandapur said.

The KP chief minister confirmed that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led movement will launch on August 5, in line with the party’s plans. He explained that PTI founder Imran Khan had advised starting the movement after Muharram, and preparations were underway.

Gandapur further clarified that the 90-day deadline he set for the government’s action was his own decision. He added, “Let’s see what I do as chief minister on the instructions of the PTI founder,” without elaborating on the specific steps he intended to take.

On July 12, Gandapur had issued a 90-day ultimatum, stating that if PTI did not achieve its objectives of securing Imran Khan’s release, the party would have to leave politics.

Speaking at a PTI parliamentary party gathering, Gandapur asserted, “Either it’s you or us who’ll survive. Either we achieve our goal, or we leave politics,” stressing that the party would no longer tolerate what he referred to as “state-sponsored oppression.”