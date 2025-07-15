Five, including four of same family, killed in Karachi road crashes

KARACHI: Five people, including four of the same family, were killed in two separate road crashes in the port on Tuesday, police and rescue officials said.

According to rescue officials, four members of the same family lost their lives while six others sustained injuries after their speeding car rammed into a wall.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza confirmed the casualties, saying the car, the family was travelling in crashed into a wall next to a nullah on Hawkesbay Road in Mauripur area.

The DIG suspected that the family might have been returning from the Hawke’s Bay beach when met the incident took place around 9am.

“The accident most likely happened as a result of speeding,” said the DIG, adding that further investigation was underway.

The deceased family members were identified as Yousuf and Khalida—along with two children, six-year-old Zainab and 10-year-old Ayesha.

The injured were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi, three of whom were in critical condition, according to police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

In a separate incident, a collision between a trailer and a truck left one dead and three injured near New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway, according to rescue officials.

The injured were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, as per rescue officials.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Gaya Chand, rescue officials said.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.