Fazl clarifies position on K-P government change, rejects external interference

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has refuted claims suggesting that he is backing efforts to change the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government through external interference. In a statement on July 12, Fazl emphasized that any political change in the province must come from within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and not through external forces.

The clarification followed growing speculation regarding a potential regime change in K-P. Fazl, while supporting the idea of political change, stated that it should be initiated by PTI lawmakers themselves and not by any form of manipulation or backdoor dealings. He argued that true political legitimacy can only be achieved through the will of the people, not through “boots” or external pressure.

During a visit to Charsadda, the JUI-F chief also made it clear that he had not proposed a no-confidence motion against the provincial government. He emphasized that his desire for change within the K-P government is not about party division but about creating a new administration from within PTI itself.

Fazl also addressed the contentious political situation in the province, reiterating his criticism of the PTI’s imposition on K-P following what he called “rigged” elections in February 2024. While acknowledging that the PTI government is recognized by the court and accepted globally, he maintained that history would ultimately judge whether the claims of a stolen mandate were accurate.

Furthermore, Fazl condemned the legal actions taken by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against JUI-F over a reserved seat in K-P, questioning how the opposition could be trusted when they continued to support the provincial government.

The JUI-F chief also expressed frustration with the establishment’s handling of terrorism in K-P, criticizing the failure to eradicate extremism over the past four decades. He accused state institutions of not taking their responsibilities seriously and warned that the lack of action on terrorism raised doubts about their intentions.

Fazl stressed that ensuring peace and security is the responsibility of the state, and he called on law enforcement agencies to protect the lives and property of citizens. He further highlighted the discrepancy between the state’s claims of being able to confront external threats and its inability to manage internal security.