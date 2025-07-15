Deadly rains wreak havoc across Pakistan, leaving 15 dead

ISLAMABAD: A relentless monsoon season has left a devastating toll on Pakistan, claiming 15 lives in just the latest downpour. Torrential rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods have wreaked havoc across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), with 62 people injured, as the nationwide death toll continues to climb.

In Punjab, the storm claimed at least nine lives, with children accounting for a significant number of the victims. In Lahore, a tragic incident saw a 20-year-old man, Faisal, killed when his roof collapsed during the heavy rains. The downpour also caused significant damage in various areas, including Manga Mandi, where two children were injured in a similar roof collapse. Other casualties in the province included incidents of lightning strikes and accidents caused by hazardous road conditions.

Meanwhile, in K-P, six more deaths were reported, with a number of families trapped beneath debris after roofs collapsed in the storm. Flash floods in regions such as Khyber, Malakand, and Bajaur have further exacerbated the crisis, damaging homes and infrastructure. As the region grapples with this catastrophic weather, relief efforts continue, and many are left displaced and in need of urgent assistance.

The rainstorms are expected to persist, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting heavy to very heavy rain across Punjab, K-P, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir from July 14 to 17. Authorities have issued warnings for landslides in areas like Murree, Galliyat, and Mansehra, while urban flooding remains a major concern in densely populated areas with overwhelmed storm drains.

The Punjab government has raised its alert status, with provincial officials coordinating efforts to clear roads and facilitate drainage. Emergency response teams are actively working, and citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from vulnerable structures.

With the growing threat of more downpours, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while rescue teams work tirelessly to assist affected residents. As the region braces for further rain and potential flooding, the overall impact of the ongoing monsoon season remains a cause for deep concern.