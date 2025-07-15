Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis Gives Important Update On Husband’s Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis has once again shown her deep admiration for her husband, Bruce Willis, in a touching Instagram post. As Bruce continues to battle frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his wife has been sharing heartfelt memories, showcasing her pride and respect for his incredible career and understated personality.

In a nostalgic Instagram Story, Emma revisited a cherished memory from 2018, posting a snapshot of the family standing in front of a large mural of Bruce from his iconic ‘Die Hard’ days. The original post had Emma celebrating her husband’s modesty, noting that he would never brag about his achievements and praising him for being “the total bad-ss” he truly is.

She captioned the throwback photo: “My husband is never the guy to pat himself on the back. It’s a good thing he married me then! When in La La Land take the family to see the massive BeeDub/John McClane mural on the Fox lot to remind him what a total bad-ss he is!” Emma further expressed her admiration, writing, “Just in awe of him and how he would underplay everything. I’m so proud of him.”

Reflecting on the Past

Emma has been using social media to share many such moments, celebrating Bruce’s legacy while also offering updates on his health. After a career that spanned nearly four decades with iconic roles in films like Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, and The Sixth Sense, Bruce stepped away from acting after his dementia diagnosis.

In a 2023 video, Emma documented a family visit to the Fox lot where they explored archives from Bruce’s famous role in Die Hard. Bruce was seen standing beside the “Die Hard 1988” mural, dressed casually in a blue-striped shirt. Emma recalled their trip, writing, “Back in 2018, we took Mabel and Evelyn to the Fox lot to peek at the archives as well as see the larger-than-life mural of their dad.”

She also acknowledged the significance of the mural, which was unveiled in front of Bruce in 2013 to celebrate Die Hard’s 25th anniversary. Emma noted, “What Bruce has been able to accomplish in his career will never be lost on us. We are so proud of him.”

Family Moments of Reflection

In addition to her reflections on Bruce’s career, Emma also shared a heartwarming video of their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, examining Bruce’s badge from Die Hard and trying to recognize their dad in the image. The sweet moment concluded with a photo of the badge, marking another beautiful family memory as they honor his enduring legacy.

Through her social media tributes, Emma continues to show that despite Bruce’s health challenges, his legacy as a Hollywood icon and beloved family man will never be forgotten.