Angelina Jolie’s 17-Year-Old Son Knox Wins Muay Thai Fight Amid Growing Feud With Father Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s 17-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, has taken another step toward carving out his own identity, this time in the world of Muay Thai. The teenager recently participated in a mixed martial arts competition, where he emerged victorious, proving his own strength and discipline.

Knox, who shares a birthday with his twin sister Vivienne, celebrated his victory at the IKF Point Muay Thai Technical Event, where he posed proudly with his coaches, showcasing his boxing gloves and padded legs. His mother, Angelina Jolie, was present at the event, cheering on her son and showing immense pride in his accomplishment.

Unlike Vivienne, who has shown an interest in acting and the entertainment industry, Knox prefers a more private life, with a passion for martial arts. Last summer, he was spotted heading to his Muay Thai practice, fully equipped with boxing gear in hand, further distancing himself from the Hollywood scene his parents are known for.

Brad Pitt’s Efforts to Reconnect

Despite his son’s growing independence, sources close to Brad Pitt have reported that the actor is eager to reconnect with Knox and Vivienne. Pitt, who has had minimal contact with his children in recent years, reportedly reached out to his two youngest kids, hoping for reconciliation and the opportunity to be involved in their lives. An insider shared that the actor is desperate to make amends, even though he knows the likelihood of spending time with them is slim.

Though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have had a tumultuous relationship, including a bitter divorce and legal battles, Pitt has expressed his desire to remain a presence in his children’s lives. According to sources, Pitt is still grappling with the distance between him and his children, particularly after Vivienne dropped “Pitt” from her name. The actor was reportedly devastated by this move, which he saw as a clear message from his daughter.

Jolie’s Focus on Family

While Brad Pitt continues to work on his personal and professional life, including his recent relationships and film projects, Angelina Jolie remains fully committed to her six children. The former couple’s children—Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne—remain the center of Jolie’s world, with her focus on their well-being and future.

Despite the ongoing tension between the former spouses, both Brad and Angelina are determined to be present for their children, each facing their own set of challenges as they continue to navigate their public lives and personal struggles.