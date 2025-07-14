US not pressuring Pakistan to recognize Israel, says Ambassador Sheikh

Amb Rizwan Saeed Sh says, ‘Our policy towards Israel is consistent with Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology,’ reaffirms Pakistan’s position on Israel remains unchanged

Says Pakistan’s approach to the issue is based on longstanding principles and not influenced by external pressure

Affirms Pakistan has ample electricity reserves to support ventures like cryptocurrency mining

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Sunday ruled out there is any pressure from Washington to recognize Israel, elaborating on that Islamabad’s policy towards Israel is consistent with Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology, saying this approach to the issue is based on longstanding principles.

“Pakistan’s approach to the issue is based on longstanding principles, consistent with Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology and not influenced by external pressure”, Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh declared during an informal media briefing at a luncheon hosted by prominent Pakistani-American community leader Dr Rao Kamran Ali at his residence in Dallas.

Addressing the gathering, the ambassador spoke on a range of national and international issues, reaffirming that Pakistan’s position on Israel remains unchanged and is rooted in the vision of the country’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Our policy towards Israel is consistent with Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology,” Ambassador Sheikh said, adding that Pakistan’s approach to the issue is based on longstanding principles and not influenced by external pressure.

The event was attended by a large number of notable Pakistani-American figures, including Democratic leader Tahir Javed, Pakistan’s Consul General in the US Aftab Chaudhry, and numerous physicians and professionals from across the country.

The remarks come amid ongoing speculation in international media about changing dynamics in the Muslim world’s relations with Israel. Pakistan, which has no diplomatic ties with Israel, maintains that normalisation will only be possible after a just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

During the recent confrontation between the Middle Eastern arch-rivals Iran and Israel, Pakistan supported Tehran on its right to defence against the Israeli aggression.

Commenting on bilateral ties, Ambassador Sheikh said Pakistan-US relations are improving, noting that both countries are working to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, energy and technology.

He said that a significant dialogue on counterterrorism between Pakistan and the United States is expected to take place soon, further noting that there has been promising progress in economic and trade relations between the two nations.

Ambassador Sheikh added that following a recent high-level meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, new avenues of cooperation have opened, and bilateral ties have expanded.

Speaking on trade matters, he stated that discussions are ongoing between relevant authorities in both countries regarding Pakistan’s exemption from additional tariffs and that encouraging progress is being made. However, he acknowledged that the matter is complex and time-consuming.

In response to a question about investment opportunities, he pointed out that Pakistan has ample electricity reserves to support ventures like cryptocurrency mining—a sector gaining attention in the global digital economy.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also addressed the event via video link, providing insights into Pakistan’s current political, economic, and defence landscape. He outlined the new initiatives and strategic vision being implemented by the Government of Pakistan.

Host Dr Ali concluded the event by announcing that he, along with Dr Javed, plans to invest in Pakistan’s information technology sector —specifically in fields such as artificial intelligence. He thanked all distinguished guests and participants for their presence and support.

It may be noted that Pakistan officially commenced the drafting of a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital and virtual assets, signalling a significant move by the government to formally oversee the booming cryptocurrency ecosystem last month.

Later, Islamabad and New York each launched dedicated Crypto Councils to promote responsible growth of the digital asset sector.

Earlier this month, the federal cabinet formally approved the summary for the creation of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), a step towards establishing a legal and institutional framework for overseeing the country’s digital assets ecosystem.

As the country ramps up efforts to modernise its financial system, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad also said that the central bank was preparing to launch a pilot for a digital currency and is finalising legislation to regulate virtual assets

Central banks globally are exploring the use of digital currencies as interest in blockchain-based payments grows.

Pakistan’s move follows similar steps by regulators in China, India, Nigeria and several Gulf states to test or issue digital currencies through controlled pilot programs.