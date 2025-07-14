Safeguards in new FBR powers are crucial

In the ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s tax system, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb recently addressed the controversial expansion of powers granted to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR). These new powers, which enable the FBR to block high-value transactions, seal unregistered business premises, and confiscate goods, have raised significant concerns. While Aurangzeb maintains that the move addresses the issue of sales tax fraud and is unrelated to income tax, it is crucial to scrutinize whether the safeguards built into this legislation are robust enough to prevent misuse.

The new law grants the FBR sweeping powers, such as blocking non-filers from making substantial financial transactions like purchasing vehicles, investing in securities, and opening certain bank accounts. The intent, as the government frames it, is to curb fraud, particularly in sales tax, where the value of the fraud exceeds Rs 5 crores. Yet, the potential for misuse is evident, especially in a country like Pakistan, where the tax authorities have historically been criticized for burdening those already in the tax net, rather than addressing the broader issue of tax evasion.

Given the deep-rooted challenges in Pakistan’s taxation system, it is essential that any expansion of powers comes with stringent checks and balances. The power to confiscate goods, seal business premises, and block transactions carries an inherent risk of misuse. These powers can easily be weaponized, especially when they target already compliant taxpayers. In a country where corruption within government institutions is not uncommon, the temptation to use such powers indiscriminately could prove too great. This is particularly concerning when it comes to the business community, which has long struggled with bureaucratic overreach and arbitrary taxation practices.

Aurangzeb assures the public that these powers will only be exercised in cases involving sales tax fraud exceeding Rs50 million and will require approval from a three-member FBR board. However, even with such safeguards, the opacity of enforcement remains a concern. The public’s trust in government institutions is fragile, and unless these safeguards are transparent, enforced consistently, and accompanied by independent oversight, the potential for exploitation remains.

The finance minister’s call for public understanding is necessary, but it is equally essential for the government to demonstrate its commitment to a fair and transparent system. The lengthy process that led to the approval of this law, with its consultations and discussions, is encouraging, but it must be backed by visible, concrete measures to ensure that these powers are used appropriately.

Tax reform is vital for Pakistan’s economic future, but it cannot come at the expense of fairness. In countries with weak institutions and pervasive corruption, well-intentioned reforms can often backfire. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the government to ensure that these expanded powers are used only to combat the truly egregious offenders—those who evade taxes on a massive scale—and not to punish the compliant few.