Power outages, flash floods hit multiple cities as rain continues across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rainfall continues to affect various regions of Pakistan, causing significant disruption to daily life, with power outages and flash floods reported in several cities.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the current weather spell is expected to persist until July 17.

In Lahore, the rain brought relief from the intense heat, reducing humidity levels, but it also caused several power breakdowns across the city. Multiple areas experienced electricity outages due to tripped feeders. The rain also caused water to accumulate on streets, with poor drainage systems exacerbating the situation. The temperature dropped to a minimum of 27°C, and a maximum of 33°C is expected in the coming days.

Faisalabad also experienced rainfall, accompanied by a light breeze, which eased the heat and made the weather pleasant for residents. However, the rain turned heavier in other parts of Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Kamalia, and Kohlu, causing significant flooding in low-lying areas.

In Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa, water entered homes and shops, forcing people to move to safer locations.

In Kamalia, roads, including those around the courts, the Assistant Commissioner’s office, and Iqbal Bazaar, were submerged. Several electricity feeders tripped, leaving large parts of the area without power. The sewage system near Mamu Kanjan Road also collapsed, further complicating the situation for residents.

In the eastern parts of Taunsa, over 20 villages were submerged, displacing families and prompting them to seek refuge in safer places. Despite claims from local administrations that arrangements are in place, many residents remain hesitant to leave their homes, as floodwaters have blocked roads, trapping people and their livestock in dangerous conditions.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Met Office has forecasted rain for several districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, and Swabi.

Flash floods are expected in local streams and landslides in areas such as Chitral, Swat, Shangla, and Buner. Authorities have advised the public to stay on high alert, especially in the upper regions, where the risk of landslides is higher.

In the northern areas of Pakistan, including KP’s mountainous regions, the rainfall has been particularly intense, and flash floods have caused extensive damage. The public has been urged to exercise caution, with ongoing efforts from the local administrations to provide relief.

In Sindh and Balochistan, conditions remain hot and humid, with light rain expected in cities like Sukkur and Larkana. Though the rainfall may not be as severe as in the northern regions, there is still a risk of localized flooding, and residents are advised to remain cautious.

The ongoing rainfall and flash floods have caused significant damage to infrastructure, including roads, power lines, and drainage systems, leading to widespread disruption.

Emergency services, local authorities, and relief teams are working to assist affected communities, but the situation remains tense as more rainfall is expected. Local administrations are also focusing on ensuring that flood-prone areas are monitored and that flood relief is swiftly provided to those in need.