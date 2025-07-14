PML-N, JUI-F lock horns over reserved seat allocation in KP Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to grant more reserved seats to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) than to PML-N, despite both parties having an equal number of seats.

During the hearing of the case related to the distribution of reserved seats among political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), PML-N’s counsel pointed out that JUI-F had 10 seats while PML-N had eight, and both should have received an equal number of nine seats.

The lawyer argued that in such cases, a toss could be used if both parties had the same number of seats.

The four-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the arguments and reserved its verdict. The PML-N’s counsel explained that the process for issuing notifications for successful candidates is done in phases.

“Every winning candidate has three days to join any political party after the issuance of the notification,” he explained, adding that it is only after these steps that the strength of each party in national and provincial assemblies is made clear.

The PML-N counsel also argued that it is on the basis of these numbers that parties are granted reserved seats. However, the lawyer for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nayyer Bukhari, stated that the nature of his party’s case was different from both the PML-N and JUI-F. “Let these parties resolve their dispute first,” he remarked.

In response, JUI-F’s counsel, Kamran Murtaza, stated that PML-N’s claim for more reserved seats was based on the inclusion of independent candidate Tariq Awan. He explained that when independent candidates join a political party after the constitutionally defined period, the party’s reserved seats do not increase.

JUI-F’s argument: PML-N may lose its seats

After the hearing, JUI-F’s Kamran Murtaza spoke to the media, saying that PML-N’s demand for more reserved seats was based on Tariq Awan’s inclusion into the party. He further explained that under the seat distribution formula, the number of seats for a party could not increase if an independent candidate joined the party after the defined period.

Regarding the ongoing legal proceedings, Murtaza stated that the number of reserved seats for the PML-N should not increase based on this inclusion. He remarked, “If independent candidates join a political party after the time given in the constitution, the party’s seats reduce and do not increase.”

ECP reserves verdict on distribution of reserved seats in KP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict on the allocation of reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly. The case involves pleas from PML-N, JUI-F, and other political parties regarding the distribution of these seats.

A four-member bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the arguments from the involved parties and then reserved its decision. On July 8, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had annulled the ECP’s notification on the distribution of reserved seats for women and minorities in the KP Assembly.

The court’s two-page judgment came in response to a petition filed by PML-N challenging the allocation. The court directed the ECP to reallocate the seats after hearing all relevant parties within 10 days, also halting the oath-taking of lawmakers on these seats until the ECP’s final decision.

JUI-F’s Kamran Murtaza, speaking outside the ECP office, said that all political parties had presented their arguments before the commission. He also pointed out that PML-N was demanding a greater share of reserved seats, particularly after the joining of independent candidate Tariq Awan.

Political implications

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the opposition alliance is closing in on a simple majority, with the opposition now just 20 seats away from tipping the balance of power in the provincial assembly following the reserved seats verdict. The ruling PTI-led government currently holds 92 seats, while the opposition’s numbers have risen to 53.

As the case continues, the final verdict by the ECP is expected to have significant implications on the power dynamics within the KP Assembly.