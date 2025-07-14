NATIONAL

Pak-Russia freight train service to begin in August

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A new freight train service connecting Pakistan and Russia is set to commence next month, marking a milestone in bilateral trade relations.

The service, which will run from Lahore to Russia, is expected to begin as a pilot project in August, officials confirmed.

The first train, consisting of 16 wagons, will travel through Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan, before reaching Russia. This new rail route aims to streamline the transport of goods between the two countries and will also enhance trade between Central Asia and South Asia.

According to officials, the launch of the service is expected to boost economic activity, create jobs, and facilitate the flow of goods across the region. The train will offer a new avenue for the transport of goods, benefitting Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.

The announcement follows a visit by Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Special Assistant for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar to Russia.

During their visit, both countries signed a protocol for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills. Russia has expressed its desire to double bilateral trade with Pakistan, signaling an improvement in Moscow-Islamabad relations.

News Desk
