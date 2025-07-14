Orangi hazards

Heaps of garbage and open sewers pose a serious health and safety risk to the residents of Orangi. During heavy rainfall, sewers overflow, spreading filth across the area. An even dangerous issue is the condition of the electricity poles that have not been properly earthed. This creates a severe risk of electrocution during rainfall, particularly when water accumulates on the streets. The relevant authorities should urgently take action. Immediate steps must be taken to remove garbage, cover open sewers, and to ensure that all electric poles are safely grounded.

AHSAN UL HAQUE

KARACHI