Naqvi slams India’s ‘jingoism’ for closing door to peace opened by President Trump

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi criticised India for rejecting US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, calling the refusal evidence of New Delhi’s “warlike mindset.”

In a statement marking Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, Naqvi said the offer represented a missed opportunity for peaceful dialogue. “India’s rejection exposed its unwillingness to resolve disputes through diplomatic means,” he stated.

Naqvi paid tribute to the 22 Kashmiris martyred on July 13, 1931, during a peaceful protest against the Dogra regime. He described the event as a symbol of “unyielding resistance” and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and their right to self-determination.

“The courage of those who faced bullets in defence of their religious rights reflects the enduring spirit of the Kashmiri people,” Naqvi said.

Drawing a parallel between the Dogra regime and the present-day Indian administration, Naqvi accused the Modi government of continuing “a cycle of brutality and repression.”

He condemned human rights violations in IIOJK, including extrajudicial killings, the targeting of youth, and the suppression of dissent. “India’s actions are a grave violation of human dignity,” he said, citing the ongoing crackdown on journalists and civil society.

Naqvi concluded that Kashmir Martyrs’ Day serves as both a remembrance and a renewed pledge by Pakistan to act as “guardian and advocate” for the freedom of Kashmiris. “The spirit of 13 July 1931 lives on and will continue to inspire future generations,” he added.