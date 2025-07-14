Naqvi attends trilateral talks in Tehran on pilgrims’ issues, border concerns

TEHRAN: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended a trilateral conference in Tehran on Monday with his Iranian and Iraqi counterparts, Eskandar Momeni and Abdul Amir al-Shammari, to address the challenges faced by pilgrims and discuss border issues.

The conference aimed at improving the coordination between Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq to resolve the difficulties faced by pilgrims traveling between the countries. Naqvi emphasized that the trilateral talks would play a significant role in easing the issues concerning pilgrims and border management.

Naqvi also conveyed his best wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian during his discussions with Iranian officials. The Iranian Interior Minister expressed confidence that Naqvi’s visit would strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Upon arrival at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Naqvi was warmly welcomed by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. The trilateral meeting was convened at Pakistan’s request to facilitate cooperation on these pressing issues.