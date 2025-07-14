IHC serves notices on plea against increase of property tax

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition against increase of property transfer tax by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case filed by the Property Dealers Association.

The court inquired as to what transfer fee is this? To which the lawyer for the petition said that it is a property transfer fee, which includes the transfer fee of the plot and other fees. The CDA does not have the authority to increase the fee.

The court inquired as to whether the CDA used to charge fees earlier, to which the lawyer said that the CDA used to charge fees earlier too, but the law has to be amended by the federal government, not the CDA.

The court issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing of the case till July 18.

The petition stated that the transfer fee was increased from 1% to 3% of the FBR value, a new fee of 0.5% was imposed on title change, 0.75% on unsold transfers, GPA-based transactions. Separate charges have been levied.