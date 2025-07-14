IHC serves notices in plea seeking recovery of missing citizen

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking recovery of a missing citizen from jurisdiction of Khanna police station.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued notices to the federal government and the police in the petition for recovery of Muhammad Naseem Butt.

During the hearing on the petition filed by the wife of the missing citizen the previous day, the court inquired as to how long he had been missing, to which the petitioner’s lawyer said that some unknown persons came and took him away on the night between July 8 and 9.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that he would issue a notice and see if we get a response. The lawyer requested that it is an urgent case and that an urgent date be given. The court said that the case will be fixed in an available bench.

The court adjourned the hearing while issuing notices to the parties for a response.