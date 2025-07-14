IFJ urges CJP to review PECA Law, citing threats to journalists, press freedom

ISLAMABAD: International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, expressing concern over the challenges faced by journalists in the country, particularly under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The letter, also sent to the prime minister and the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), highlights the increasing risks journalists face while performing their professional duties in Pakistan.

The IFJ stated that journalists are being subjected to cases, harassment, and threats under PECA, which is being used to curtail freedom of expression and fundamental rights. The organization reminded Pakistan of its commitments under the International Labour Organization (ILO) and United Nations conventions.

According to the IFJ, Pakistan recorded at least 34 violations against press freedom, including attacks on journalists, harassment, hate campaigns on social media, and incidents of violence. The federation noted that at least seven journalists have been killed in Pakistan over the past year, yet no perpetrators have been convicted.

The letter also raised concerns over non-payment of salaries, unlawful dismissals, and security threats faced by media workers.

It further criticized restrictions on the right of media workers to unionize and argued that amendments to PECA have granted excessive powers to the FIA, potentially enabling the law’s misuse to suppress dissent.

The IFJ urged the Supreme Court to review the PECA law and direct the government to introduce necessary amendments. It also called for immediate action to protect press freedom under Article 19 of the Constitution.

The federation appealed to the Chief Justice to ensure media workers have equal access to justice and that the PECA law undergoes a thorough reassessment to safeguard freedom of the press in Pakistan.