Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – July 14th, 2025
Must Read
US not pressuring Pakistan to recognize Israel, says Ambassador Sheikh
Amb Rizwan Saeed Sh says, ‘Our policy towards Israel is consistent with Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology,’ reaffirms Pakistan’s position on Israel remains unchanged Says Pakistan's...