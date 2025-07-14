GB imposes ban on new construction near Hunza lakes, ecologically sensitive sites

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has imposed a moratorium on new construction and expansion of hotels near the renowned lakes in Hunza, as well as in ecologically-sensitive areas across the Baltistan division.

The ban, announced in a notification on July 11, 2025, follows rising concerns over environmental damage due to unregulated development and improper waste disposal in the region.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (GB-EPA) had earlier recommended a five-year suspension on new hotel constructions around three famous lakes in Hunza—Attabad, Borit, and Duiker.

The issue gained attention when a foreign tourist and vlogger, George Buckley, shared a video on social media, claiming that a hotel near Attabad Lake was discharging sewage water into the lake.

The GB administration had previously imposed a fine of Rs1.5 million on a hotel for allegedly dumping sewage into the same lake. The GB-EPA’s investigation into the matter revealed serious deficiencies in hotel construction, including inadequate sewage systems and improper waste disposal, which were affecting the water quality and public health.

According to the July 11 notification from the Hunza Division Deputy Commissioner, no new no-objection certificates (NOCs) for construction or expansion of commercial or residential structures will be issued in the areas surrounding Attabad, Borit, and Duiker lakes. This includes a complete ban on construction near Duiker Lake, citing the area’s fragile mountain ecology and limited carrying capacity.

Similarly, the Baltistan Division Deputy Commissioner issued a separate notification enforcing a region-wide moratorium on new hotel constructions in ecologically sensitive areas, emphasizing compliance with the Ecologically Sensitive and Critical Areas Rules of 2023.

The concerns over the impact of tourism on the region’s environment were raised in a GB-EPA report, which identified several areas in Skardu, including Upper and Lower Kachura Lakes and several other local hotspots, where unchecked hotel construction had begun to damage the ecosystem. These regions are now under scrutiny for environmental violations.

The GB-EPA also raised alarm over the deteriorating environmental conditions around the lakes in Hunza due to the widespread construction of hotels lacking proper wastewater systems.

In addition to water pollution, the report highlighted the air pollution caused by diesel-powered generators commonly used by the hotels, which poses a respiratory hazard to both tourists and locals.

Moreover, the unregulated tourism activities, such as boating in Attabad Lake, were found to disrupt nesting birds and other wildlife, further damaging the ecological functions of the area.

The GB-EPA’s recommendations included a five-year ban on construction and hotel expansion near Attabad Lake, restricting boating and tourist activities to protect the lake’s water quality and preserve its ecological balance.

The report emphasized the need for a shift toward eco-friendly, community-based tourism in the region.

As part of the proposed reforms, the GB-EPA stressed the need for responsible tourism policies to ensure the sustainable development of the tourism sector in Hunza. The agency urged the implementation of a model that supports the preservation of natural resources and promotes eco-tourism as a means to balance economic development with environmental protection.