Four children drown in rainwater pond in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Four children drowned in a rainwater pond in the Daulat Khel area of Lakki Marwat on Monday. The children, aged between 9 and 12, were believed to have drowned while swimming in the water-filled pond. Two of the deceased children were brothers.

The deceased children have been identified as Rahimullah, Faheemullah, Fahad, and Hammad. The incident occurred when the children were bathing in the pond, which had filled with rainwater. Sources indicate that the bodies were recovered after a search operation by local authorities.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene promptly and transported the bodies to Government City Hospital Lakki Marwat. The bodies were later handed over to the relatives. Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi confirmed the incident and noted that all four children were residents of Daulat Khel and were related to each other.

This incident follows a string of water-related accidents in the province. On July 13, two children were swept away by a flash flood in KP’s Khyber district. In June, 13 tourists drowned in the flooded Swat River after being caught in the strong currents while having breakfast by the riverbank.

Additionally, two women and two children drowned when a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Shahi Bagh lake in Kalam area of Swat.