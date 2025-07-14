Fazl’s brother fires back at Gandapur’s challenge, promises political showdown

PESHAWAR: A new political showdown has emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as Engineer Zia-ur-Rehman, the brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has officially accepted Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s challenge for a direct electoral battle.

In a fiery video message, Zia-ur-Rehman rejected the notion that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would contest against Gandapur, stating, “Ali Amin Gandapur, your challenge is accepted—but you are not even worthy of challenging Maulana Fazlur Rehman.”

Zia-ur-Rehman continued to criticize Gandapur’s political standing, asserting that his leadership era was nearing its end.

“If you’re serious about this challenge, have your brother resign and face me,” he added. He further accused Gandapur of desperation, stating, “Your tone and desperation clearly show that your political era is coming to an end. Soon, the people of KP will get rid of this corrupt government.”

In a pointed jab at Gandapur’s tribal background, Zia-ur-Rehman stated, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman ousted your leader Imran Khan from power. Do you think you can stand against me? I once said in Dera Ismail Khan Chowk that if you conduct his DNA, it’ll prove he’s not even a real Gandapur, as the Gandapur tribe is known for its bravery and honour, and he lacks both.” Zia concluded with, “Your behaviour confirms that your exit from politics is near. The people of KP are ready to send you home.”

This exchange follows a public challenge issued by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who had dared Maulana Fazlur Rehman to contest against him directly in an election.

Zia-ur-Rehman’s bold response now sets the stage for a potential high-stakes political contest in the region.