Many people take false pride in their affiliation with a particular family or caste. This sense of superiority, based solely on lineage, is rooted in social concept that is not part of our religion. Yet, unfortunately, it remains widespread in Pakistan. Sadly, the very religion that denounces such an idea is often used to justify it, especially in rural areas where people treat lineage-based respect as a religious obligation, honouring individuals regardless of their personal character.

This belief has become a tool of exploitation. Individuals use various titles to manipulate religious sentiments for personal or political gains. In many rural areas, people vote for them out of reverence for their lineage — actual or fabricated. DNA testing can help verify such claims. A friend of mine in Pakistan recently took a DNA test. Despite long-held beliefs about his Arab ancestry, the results showed that his genetic roots are entirely South Asian.

The truth is that all human beings are equal. No one should feel pride or shame because of their lineage. Debunking the lineage myth could greatly benefit Pakistani society. When people start viewing themselves as equals, they will begin demanding equality; a crucial step towards building an egalitarian society.

SHAKEEL NIZAMANI

CALGARY, CANADA