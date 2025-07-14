DPM Dar reaches China tomorrow to attend SCO’s CFMs meeting

Pakistani FM’s visit comes following invitation by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit China on Monday (tomorrow) to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) meeting being held on 14-16 July 2025, state media reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the foreign ministers of all SCO member states, including Pakistan, China, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, will participate in the CFM meeting.

The foreign minister of Belarus will also attend the CFM for the first time as a member of the forum.

The CFM is the third highest forum in the SCO format. It focuses on the issues of international relations, as well as foreign and security policies.

The forum also approves the documents, including declarations and statements, etc, that are to be presented for the consideration of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) as well as the decisions to be adopted by the CHS.

“The upcoming Council of Heads of State will take place on August 31 and September 1 in Tianjin, China,” said the FO.

"At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation to the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers," the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The SCO is a 10-nation Eurasian security and political grouping whose members include China, Russia, Pakistan, India, and Iran. Their foreign ministers’ meeting was held as a precursor to the annual summit of its leaders set for the autumn.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on Sunday on the telephone and discussed progress on the Framework Agreement on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project, according to the FO statement.

“Both leaders also agreed to meet again at the sidelines of the upcoming SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin, China,” the FO added.

Pakistan is heading into the meeting amid heightened tensions with India.

India blamed Pakistan for the April 22 Pahalgam attack without evidence, triggering a military escalation. On May 6–7, New Delhi launched air strikes that killed civilians, followed by a week-long missile exchange. A US-brokered ceasefire ended the fighting.

Last month, the SCO’s meeting of defence ministers failed to reach a consensus on a joint statement due to India’s refusal, while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reaffirmed the country’s commitment to combating terrorism and promoting regional peace and security within the body’s framework.

DPM, UN Secretary General discuss UNSC affairs

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dar Sunday received a call from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and discussed matters of mutual interest, according to the Foreign Office.

As Pakistan holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July, the DPM reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to international peace and security, and to the pacific settlement of disputes, the FO said.

He also highlighted the signature events being convened by Pakistan during its presidency to advance these objectives.

Both leaders look forward to engaging in New York next week during activities related to Pakistan’s presidency of the UNSC, the statement added.

The DPM further reiterated Pakistan’s continued support in facilitating the United Nations and its personnel in the effective discharge of their mandate.