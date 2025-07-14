China, India leaders vow to be partners as members of Global South

BEIJING: Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Beijing.

Han said, last October, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a successful meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, leading China-India relations to a new starting point. Noting that China and India are both major developing countries and important members of the Global South, Han said it is the right choice for both sides to be partners contributing to each other’s success.

Han called on both sides to further implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, adhere to the high-level guidance, steadily advance pragmatic cooperation, respect each other’s concerns, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-India relations.

Jaishankar said that following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi in Kazan, India-China relations have shown steady improvement. The Indian side stands ready to take the consensus reached by the leaders as guidance to maintain the momentum of bilateral ties, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, and enhance communication and coordination within multilateral mechanisms, he added.

India supports China in hosting this year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit as the rotating chair, Jaishankar said.