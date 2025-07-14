Opinion

Biased outages in Peshawar

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

While posh areas in Peshawar, like Hayatabad and Gulbahar, enjoy almost uninterrupted power, residents of other areas suffer due to frequent unannounced loadshedding. This kind of inequality feels deeply unjust. It is hard to focus on anything when even basic necessities like electricity are so uncertain. The power outages last at least 8-10 hours every day. On the other hand, my family endures outages of 18-20 hours in our village in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The relevant authorities should rethink the whole loadshedding strategy. Let there be due reforms with respect to bill-collection, and due action must be taken against the corrupt elements.

NASIR ALI KHAN

PESHAWAR

Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
