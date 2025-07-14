Opinion

Audit the billions now!

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The government in Sindh, as a regular practice, invests billions of rupees every year as endowment fund for different organisations and institutions. Till last year, the government had invested around Rs30 billion under the head, keeping public money in such accounts. What is the purpose of such investments? Has the government conducted any audit of this endowment funding?

The Sindh government must conduct a social audit of endowment funding, and, on the basis of it, use these massive funds in different livelihood and employment generation initiatives, like in agro-based industries and related sectors, to address the issues of poverty and unemployment.

AIJAZ ALI KHUWAJA

KARACHI

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

