47 more Palestinians killed as Gaza conflict death toll rises to 58,026

GAZA: Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed 47 Palestinians since dawn, Al Jazeera reports citing medical sources.

Among them are 27 people killed in strikes on central and southern Gaza.

Israel’s military offensive on Gaza has killed at least 58,026 people and wounded 138,520, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Latest Israeli air strikes have killed at least 22 people, including at least 10 in Gaza City, AFP reports citing Gaza’s civil defence agency.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 10 Palestinians were killed in three separate air strikes in various parts of Gaza City, in the territory’s north, with 12 more people killed in attacks on the southern area of Khan Younis.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the reports. A military statement said that Israeli troops had destroyed “buildings and terrorist infrastructure” used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza City’s Shujaiya and Zeitun areas.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, released footage that it said showed its fighters firing missiles at an Israeli army command and control centre near Shujaiya.

Gaza’s water crisis has intensified since Israel blocked nearly all fuel shipments into the enclave on March 2. With no fuel, desalination plants, wastewater treatment facilities and pumping stations have largely shut down, Al Jazeera reports.

Asem Alnabih, a spokesperson for Gaza’s municipality, said yesterday that only 12 of more than 70 municipal wells remain operational.

“We’re on the verge of death. Water can reach only 50 per cent of the city,” Alnabih told Al Jazeera, adding that the rest get nothing.

According to the International Rescue Committee, most people in Gaza now receive far less than the World Health Organisation’s emergency minimum of 15 litres per person per day.