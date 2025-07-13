UoG chief lays out a ‘bold new blueprint’ for bridging academia and business

Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq visits GCCI to spark change to bring academia and industry together in a way that moves beyond conversation and into action



GUJRAT: What makes a university truly great? Is it rankings, research papers, or an engaged community? It’s a combination of all three, believes the vice chancellor of the University of Gujrat, as he’s seen taking decisive steps to turn this institution into a hub of innovation, industry collaboration, and, of course, student success.

While walking into the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) the other day, Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq (TI) knew fully well that he was here to spark change—to bring academia and industry together in a way that moves beyond conversation and into action. He was also aware that the much-talked-about concept of the industry-academia chain has remained confined to ceremonial MoUs and meetings of exchange of views, rarely translating into meaningful impact. However, it was different today, as the man at the helm of the UoG had already unveiled a bold and actionable strategy towards the realization of our long-cherished yet unrealized dream.

“More than a degree, our youth deserves opportunity, mentorship, and access to cutting-edge industries,” Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq told the business fraternity as he laid out a bold new blueprint for bridging academia and business.

The University of Gujrat, home to 18,000 students with 464 faculty members across 33 departments, currently ranks 5th in Punjab and falls within the 801–1000 global bracket in THE Rankings 2025. However, a recent drop in research output—to just 599 publications—and the absence of a clear strategic direction have underscored the need for change.

Central to this transformation is a seven-pillar strategic plan, one of which is dedicated specifically to deepening industry collaboration. The plan includes launching market-driven programs in fields such as AI, medical lab technology, nursing, and pharmacy, while pushing forward with digitization and sustainable infrastructure initiatives.

Yet, he was candid about the constraints. “We are operating 55 buses on rent, each costing Rs80,000 per month—this is not sustainable,” he shared. Despite limited resources, the VC has set an ambitious target of raising Rs1 billion over the next four years, aiming for financial independence and growth.

During his visit, he praised the Chamber’s community-driven initiatives, such as the Women Chamber, police and NADRA complaint desks, and driving training and harassment complaint mechanisms. Recognizing the chamber as a key regional partner, he offered several collaboration opportunities.

These included observer memberships on all academic governance bodies—the Academic Council, Board of Faculty, and Board of Studies—to ensure industry voices are part of decision-making. He extended access to university laboratories for solving real-world industrial challenges, invited the hiring of postdoctoral researchers to work on chamber-specific problems, and offered office space in the Business Incubation Centre (BIC).

Moreover, he encouraged the use of UoG’s gym, library, guest house, auditorium, and university lawns for community and commercial purposes, many of which are undergoing significant renovations. He proposed Build-Own-Transfer (BOT) models for the development of student cafés, transport solutions, and other services, positioning the university as both a customer and a platform for enterprise.

In a groundbreaking move, he even offered branding opportunities through UoG’s TV and FM radio channels.

The VC concluded with a heartfelt appeal for partnership: “Let’s join hands to empower our youth, enrich our community, and build a university we can all be proud of.”

The visit was not just symbolic; it marked a significant shift toward a more engaged, forward-thinking university administration—one ready to turn challenges into opportunities and ideas into impactful action.