Turquoise turns toxic

The Attabad lake was formed due to a landslide in January 2010 in the Gojal valley of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The lake, which is famous for its crystal-clear turquoise water, has become a famous resort that attracts tourists from around the world, and generates revenue for the national exchequer. Recently, a British Vlogger posted a video showing dark, murky water flowing from a hotel near the lake, and claimed that it was sewage mixing with the lake’s clear water. While the GB government took action against the said resort, it is not clear whether the government has completely shut it down. The fact is that there are a number of hotels, restaurants and houses that are committing the same crime every day. The government must ensure that all such establishments are stopped from continuing with this awful act. In 2021, the Pakistan chapter of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) had also raised red flags against about 30 hotels and restaurants that were releasing untreated sewage directly into the lake. All the relevant authorities should take strict action against those who are committing these environmental crimes.

GULSHER HASHMI

LAHORE