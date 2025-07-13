Swat tragedy inquiry report reveals negligence across multiple departments

PESHAWAR: Shocking revelations have surfaced in the official inquiry report into the Swat tragedy, exposing severe lapses by multiple government departments and individual officials, according to insider sources.

The report identifies that the District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 in Swat was on leave without prior notification at the time of the incident. Furthermore, the local police failed to enforce Section 144 effectively—a legal measure designed to prevent public gatherings and ensure safety during emergencies.

According to the report, the police displayed significant weaknesses in registering First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the incident.

Several government officers were found guilty of dereliction of duty, prompting recommendations for disciplinary action against them.

Sources confirm that various departments will initiate proceedings against the implicated personnel. These include the district administration, the irrigation department, the local government, and Rescue 1122.

Among the individuals recommended for action are the former Director General Rescue 1122, the former Deputy Commissioner of Swat, and the former Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief).

The report also calls for disciplinary measures against the current District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Swat, two divers, the Town Municipal Officer of Babuzai, and a gauge reader from the irrigation department.

Additional recommendations were made to take action against the person in charge of the Rescue 1122 control room in Swat, the deputy director of North Irrigation, and two other officials from the irrigation department.

Sources add that the chief minister has approved disciplinary proceedings against all those found negligent, signaling a move towards accountability and institutional reform following the tragic events in Swat.