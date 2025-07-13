Scramble for critical minerals raises fears of neo-colonial exploitation, especially in Africa: Pakistan

NEW YORK: A Pakistani diplomat has raised concerns over the growing global demand for critical minerals, which he said could lead to new forms of neo-colonial exploitation in resource-rich developing nations, particularly in Africa.

“We fear that today’s scramble for critical minerals risks becoming another form of neo-colonial exploitation, destabilizing the region and exacerbating existing conflicts,” Pakistani delegate Ansar Shah told an Arria-Formula meeting of the UN Security Council.

“As the global appetite for critical minerals intensifies to fuel renewable energy, smartphones, semiconductors, and defense industries, Africa faces the risk of history repeating itself under a new guise,” he said in a debate on the ‘Global Race for Critical Minerals: Addressing Resource-Driven Insecurity in Africa.’

The Council’s Arria-Formula meeting was convened by Sierra Leone and backed by several countries.

The format is named after a former Venezuelan Ambassador to the UN, Diego Arriva. It is a consultation process that affords members of the Security Council the opportunity to hear persons in an informal setting.

In his remarks, Ansar Shah, a First Secretary at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said the global race for critical minerals presents both a significant opportunity and a profound threat for Africa, noting that the paradox is exemplified in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)—blessed with an abundance of mineral wealth, yet mired in poverty and conflict.

“This reality is no accident; it reflects centuries of deliberate plunder, structural exploitation, marginalization, and weakening of the state.”

Existing mechanisms—the Kimberley Process, the Regional Certification Mechanism of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), and the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI)—were insufficient to meet today’s challenges, the Pakistani delegate said.

“Enforcement gaps, lack of corporate accountability, and limited state capacity undermine their effectiveness,” he said, adding, “There is a need to go beyond certification towards structural reforms that empower African states to manage their resources transparently and equitably.”

Shah underscored embedding governance reforms to deter corruption. “Fair royalties, taxation reforms, and stronger regional cooperation can ensure that Africa’s critical minerals create jobs, diversify economies, and benefit the local communities,” he said.

“The global transition to renewable energy and technological progress must be guided by justice, equity, and shared prosperity. Africa’s critical minerals must not fuel a new cycle of exploitation but serve as a catalyst for sustainable, inclusive development that benefits African people along with the wider international community.”

“The world cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of past,” he emphasized, while reaffirming Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with Africa and calls for international cooperation that places justice, fairness, and African leadership at the center of global mineral governance.

In this regard, Shah also highlighted Pakistan’s contribution to the liberation of African nations since 1947.

“To realize their independence, many of our African brothers and sisters were enabled to travel on Pakistani diplomatic passports to promote their national freedom struggles,” he said, adding, “Pakistan has always stood with Africa against the exploitation of its people and its resources.”